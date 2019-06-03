TT 2019: KMR Kawasaki rider Derek McGee injured in crash during Lightweight qualifying

Top Irish national road racer Derek McGee has been airlifted to Noble’s Hospital on the Isle of Man following a crash during the Lightweight qualifying session at the TT on Monday.

The Mullingar man, who finished as the runner-up in the Lightweight race in 2018, came off at Greeba Castle.

McGee was reported to be conscious after sustaining ‘leg injuries’ in the incident.

The triple Irish road racing champion was due to compete for Ryan Farquhar’s Dungannon-based KMR Kawasaki team in Wednesday’s Lightweight race.