TT 2019: Latest Friday schedule following afternoon cancellation due to inclement weather

Friday’s afternoon qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to rain and mist.

It is the sixth planned practice session to fall victim to inclement weather during an increasingly difficult week for the organisers.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the call after completing an inspection of the Mountain Course.

A revised schedule has been put in place with plans remaining for a qualifying session on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Thompson confirmed that Saturday’s RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar races had been switched to Sunday, with start times of 1.30pm and 3.50pm respectively. Saturday has been set aside for additional practice, weather permitting.

The revised evening schedule for qualifying on Friday, May 31 is as follows:

16:45: Mountain Road Closes

18:00: All Roads Close

18:20-19:55: Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/ Newcomers Qualifying

19:55-20:40: Sidecar Qualifying

20:40: TT Zero Qualifying

21:30: Roads Open (Except Mountain Road)

22:30: All Roads Open