TT 2019: Lee Johnston confirms all-new team with Ashcourt Racing

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston will return to BMW machinery this season after unveiling a new-look team for 2019.

The Fermanagh racer will compete under the Ashcourt Racing banner at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix, where he will ride S1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston testing the Ashcourt Racing BMW S1000RR.

Johnston, who rode for the Honda Racing team in 2018, has switched to a Yamaha R6 for the Supersport class this year and will contest the British Supersport Championship for the first time since 2011.

The Hull-based Ashcourt Group have joined forces with Johnston’s long-time sponsors East Coast Construction and Burdens for their assault on the TT, with the 29-year old eager to get back to the form that took him to an excellent third place in the 2015 Superstock Race.

Johnston said: “I’m really looking forward to this year and I’m excited about the team we’ve put together. I’ve done more riding already this year than what I’d done by the time I arrived at the TT last year, and I’m particularly excited about being on the R6 for the two Supersport races.

“It’s the class that should suit me the best but, for whatever reason, things have never really clicked at the TT on the 600, so I’m hoping this year will be different.”

Reflecting on his return to the British Supersport Championship, Johnston added: “The R6 is a great bike and I’ll be doing the British Supersport Championship as well, so I’ll be sharper than ever before when practice gets underway and I’d really like to get two good results.

“I’ve won races and had podiums at the other international road races and whilst I’m not going to say I’m going to win, I’m riding against the same people at the TT so, with the new team that we now have, I’m confident we’ll be able to give a good account of ourselves in all of the races in June.”