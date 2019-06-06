TT 2019: Michael Dunlop seals 19th win in Lightweight race to give legendary Dunlop dynasty 50 Mountain Course victories

Michael Dunlop at Ballaugh Bridge on his way to his 19th Isle of Man TT win in the Lightweight race.
Michael Dunlop clinched his 19th Isle of Man TT victory in a hard-fought Lightweight race on Thursday evening to bring up a half-century of 50 wins for his legendary racing family at the iconic festival.

Dunlop was pushed all the way in the two-lap event by Jamie Coward (KTS Kawasaki), who was only 1.299s behind at the finish.

The Ulster rider came within a whisker of his lap record for the class, clocking a speed of 122.75mph on the SC-Project Reparto-Corse Paton, repeating his 2018 success in the race.

In third position was fellow Northern Ireland man Lee Johnston, who was riding a Kawasaki prepared by Ryan Farquhar under the Ashcourt Racing banner. The Supersport TT winner was 22.6s behind Coward.

A delighted Dunlop said: “I didn’t think I was ever going to get in here again. It’s been a very hard week for me and I think I’ve been struggling with a lack of track time and the injury’s not good either.

“This bike was probably going to be a bit easier on me and I could’ve done with the four laps to sink into a bit more. Once again the Paton guys have done everything they could and it was a hard race.

Another Ulsterman, Paul Jordan, sealed his best ever TT result with a brilliant ride to fourth on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki, while the top six was completed by Michael Rutter (Bathams KMR Kawasaki) and Italy’s Stefano Bonetti (SC-Project Reparto Corse Paton).