TT 2019: Monday's practice session cancelled due to poor weather

Monday’s Isle of Man TT qualifying session has been cancelled due to poor weather.

The planned schedule will now be transferred over to Tuesday.

Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, tweeted: 'Tonight’s practice/qualifying session has been cancelled due to inclement weather ie. it’s raining heavily. Tomorrow night's session will run to tonight’s schedule - Superbike/Superstock/Supersport followed by Sidecars'.

Qualifying schedule, Tuesday, May 27 (provisional)

16:45 – Mountain Road closes

18:00 – Rest of course closes

18:20 – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers

20:00 – Session ends

20:05 – Sidecar qualifying

20:50 – Session ends

21:30 – Roads open (except Mountain road)

22:30 – All roads open