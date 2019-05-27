TT 2019: Monday's qualifying schedule

Qualifying is scheduled to continue on Monday evening at the Isle of Man TT, when the Superbike machines are due out for the first time.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison headed the leader-board in the opening session of the 2019 event on Sunday afternoon in the Supersport class, clocking the fastest lap of 126.09mph on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Smiths Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman, who is the absolute lap record holder around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course following a lap of 135.452mph in last year’s Senior TT, is set to complete his first laps of TT 2019 after missing Sunday’s qualifying sessions due to his commitments in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Qualifying scheduled, Monday, May 27

16:45 – Mountain Road closes

18:00 – Rest of course closes

18:20 – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers

20:00 – Session ends

20:05 – Sidecar qualifying

20:50 – Session ends

21:30 – Roads open (except Mountain road)

22:30 – All roads open