TT 2019: New Wednesday and Thursday race schedule confirmed

The race and qualifying schedules have been confirmed for Wednesday and Thursday by Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.
Tuesday’s action was cancelled due to poor weather, but the organisers intend to run two races on Wednesday, with the Superstock race switched to Thursday.
The schedule for Wednesday, June 5 is as follows:
09:15 Mountain road closes
10:00 Rest of Course closes
10:45 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2
12:40 Sidecar qualifying
14:15 Bennetts Lightweight TT Race
15:55 Sidecar qualifying
16:10 TT Zero qualifying
17:00 Roads open (except Mountain Road)
18:00 Roads closed
18:30 Senior qualifying
19:35 Sidecar qualifying
20:50 All roads open (except Mountain Road)
21:50 All roads open
The schedule for Thursday, June 6 is as follows:
10:45 Mountain road closes
11:30 Rest of Course closes
12:15 RL360 Superstock TT Race
14:10 Sidecar qualifying
15:00 SES TT Zero Race
15:45 Senior qualifying
16:55 Roads open (except Mountain Road)