TT 2019: New Wednesday and Thursday race schedule confirmed

The race and qualifying schedules have been confirmed for Wednesday and Thursday by Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.

Tuesday’s action was cancelled due to poor weather, but the organisers intend to run two races on Wednesday, with the Superstock race switched to Thursday.

The schedule for Wednesday, June 5 is as follows:

09:15 Mountain road closes

10:00 Rest of Course closes

10:45 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2

12:40 Sidecar qualifying

14:15 Bennetts Lightweight TT Race

15:55 Sidecar qualifying

16:10 TT Zero qualifying

17:00 Roads open (except Mountain Road)

18:00 Roads closed

18:30 Senior qualifying

19:35 Sidecar qualifying

20:50 All roads open (except Mountain Road)

21:50 All roads open

The schedule for Thursday, June 6 is as follows:

10:45 Mountain road closes

11:30 Rest of Course closes

12:15 RL360 Superstock TT Race

14:10 Sidecar qualifying

15:00 SES TT Zero Race

15:45 Senior qualifying

16:55 Roads open (except Mountain Road)