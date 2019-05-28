TT 2019: Newcomer Daniel Mettam 'stable' following crash in qualifying

New Zealand newcomer Daniel Mettam has been described as stable in Nobles Hospital following a crash during Sunday’s Isle of Man TT qualifying session.

Mettam was involved in an incident at the Black Hut and sustained back and knee injuries.

He was due to ride for the TP Racing/DP Coldplaning team on a Honda in the Monster Energy Supersport races.

Manx rider Michael Evans has also been ruled out of the TT after breaking his collarbone in a crash at the Blackfords Pre-TT Classic meeting in the Classic Superbike event at Billown on Monday. Evans came off after Ballabeg hairpin.

He was set to ride for the Wilcock Consulting team in the Superbike, Supersport and Senior races and was also entered in the Lightweight event on his own 650cc Kawasaki.