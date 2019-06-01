TT 2019: No racing until Monday at earliest as weather thwarts Saturday qualifying

Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been axed due to deteriorating weather, including rain and mist on the Mountain.

There will now be no racing until Monday at the earliest, with the organisers requiring Sunday as an additional practice day.

Michael Dunlop returns to his team awning after Friday evening's qualifying session was cancelled at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: Tony Goldsmith/Pacemaker Press.

The first races, the RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar events, were due to take place on Sunday. However, the latest weather delays have again turned the schedule on its head.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says a further announcement will be made at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

If conditions improve, the Mountain Course will be fully closed on Saturday evening from 5.30pm. Barrule Park to the Bungalow will close at 4.45pm followed by the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa from 5pm.

Only two qualifying sessions have been held so far, with no action taking place around the 37.73-mile course since Tuesday.