TT 2019: Official statement from race organisers following tragic death of Daley Mathison in Superbike race

The Isle of Man TT organisers have issued a statement paying tribute to English competitor Daley Mathison, who was tragically killed in a crash in Monday’s RST Superbike race.

The incident happened on the third lap and the race was red-flagged as a result.

Daley Mathison prepares to leave the line on his Penz13.com BMW at the start of Monday's ill-fated Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

The statement in full read: ‘ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Daley Mathison, 27, from Stockton on Tees, Durham was killed in an incident during the Superbike Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Snugborough, just over 2 miles into the Course, on the 3rd lap of the race.

‘Daley was an experienced competitor and was seeded 19th for today’s race. He made his Mountain Course debut in the 2013 Manx Grand Prix Newcomers A Race, finishing fifth. His TT career included three consecutive podiums in the TT Zero electric bike Race in 2016, 2017 and 2018 including the runner up position in the race last year, representing Nottingham University.

‘He also achieved an 11th place finish in last year’s Superstock Race and a pair of 13th place finishes in the 2017 and 2018 Senior TT Races. He set his fastest lap of the Mountain Course - 128.054mph - in the 2018 Superstock race which made him the 34th fastest rider of all time.

'He set the second fastest TT Zero lap ever with lap of 119.294mph in the 2018 race. In total he started 19 TT Races with 14 finishes and 3 podiums and won 6 silver and 8 bronze replicas.

‘ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Daley’s wife Natalie, his family and friends’.