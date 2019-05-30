TT 2019: Organisers 'cautiously optimistic' of Thursday evening qualifying session

Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that a qualifying session will be held this evening.

The organisers had utilised an extra emergency session on Thursday afternoon but the weather yet again led to its cancellation.

It is now hoped to slot in a much-needed qualifying session this evening.

Thompson tweeted: “This afternoon’s qualifying schedule has been cancelled due to poor visibility and weather conditions.

“Weather is due to improve throughout the day, so I am cautiously optimistic for tonight’s qualifying session to go ahead as per schedule.”

The loss of three evening sessions to the weather so far has raised the prospect of additional practice on Saturday and racing on Sunday.

Thursday’s revised schedule:

4.45pm: Barrule Park Ramsey to Bungalow closed

5pm: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed

6pm: All roads closed

6.20pm: Superbike/ Superstock/ Supersport/ Newcomers (all classes except Lightweight) qualifying

7.15pm: Supersport/ Lightweight qualifying (and newcomers all classes)

7.55pm: Sidecar qualifying

8.40pm: TT Zero qualifying (1 lap)

9.30pm: Roads open except Mountain section

10.30pm: All roads open around the course