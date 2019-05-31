TT 2019: Peter Hickman says 135mph lap 'special' but wins are what 'really matter'

Peter Hickman says ‘wins are what really matter’ as the Smiths Racing rider eyes more success at the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman set a sensational new outright lap record in 2018 of 135.452mph as he won the Senior TT in dramatic style by only two seconds from Dean Harrison.

It was a fitting finale to race week but while the British Superbike contender admits it was ‘special’ to become the first rider ever to clock a 135mph road racing lap, Hickman says he is much more interested in adding to his tally of two TT victories this year.

He missed last Sunday’s opening qualifying session as he was competing in the BSB round at Donington Park, with Hickman completing his first laps of the 2019 event on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old broke down on his Smiths Racing BMW Superbike at Quarter Bridge on his first lap and went out on his Trooper Beer Triumph instead, completing two laps and topped the Supersport times at 123.92mph.

He stopped a second time on his S1000RR Superbike and managed to return to the paddock, where he switched to his Superstock machine and lapped at 123.08mph.

Hickman said: “The boys got a bit of a leg up on me on Sunday but that’s the way it goes and I had to race in BSB at Donington Park. I’m not too bothered though and I’ll just do my own thing.

“I’m always pretty steady in practice anyway and we have a brand new Superstock bike that has never done a lap here before, so we need to see how that goes.

“Everyone raves about the 135mph lap last year but the Senior win was more important and although the lap speed was special, the record will be broken some time and it’s wins that really matter,” he added.

“I’m here to enjoy myself, have some fun, pull some wheelies and do some big skids.”