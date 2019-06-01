TT 2019: Saturday's qualifying schedule hit by weather, further announcement at 4pm

Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been axed due to deteriorating weather, including rain and mist on the Mountain.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says a further announcement will be made at 4pm this afternoon.

If conditions improve, the Mountain Course will be fully closed from 5.30pm. Barrule Park to the Bungalow will close at 4.45pm followed by the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa from 5pm.

Only two qualifying sessions have been held so far, with no action taking place around the 37.73-mile course since Tuesday.

The first races, the RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar events, are due to take place on Sunday. However, the latest weather delays mean racing may now not take place until next week.