TT 2019: Senior race results round-up

Bradford’s Dean Harrison became the first Kawasaki rider to win the Senior TT in 44 years with a memorable victory in the prestigious race on Friday.

The Silicone Engineering Racing rider won the race from last year’s winner Peter Hickman, who lost time after running into trouble with his Smiths Racing BMW.

Manx rider Conor Cummins completed the podium on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

DUNLOP SENIOR TT RESULTS (6 laps)

1 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 1h 43m 49.521s

2 P Hickman (BMW) +53.062s

3 C Cummins (Honda) +5.817s

4 M Dunlop (BMW) +27.830s

5 J Hillier (Kawasaki) +1m 02.613s

6 D Todd (BMW) +2.568s

7 M Rutter (Honda) +30.651s

8 J Coward (Yamaha) +9.990s

9 B McCormack (BMW) +36.410s

10 D Herbertson (Kawasaki) +19.291s

11 G Johnson (Kawasaki) +32.403s

12 S Anderson (BMW) +1m 17.075s

13 D Sheils (Suzuki) +9.004s

14 M Booth (BMW) +47.626s

15 M Sweeney (BMW) +18.837s

Fastest lap: Peter Hickman 134.28mph