TT 2019: Steve Mercer reveals fatal crash victim Daley Mathison 'massively helped save my life' after head-on collision in 2018

English rider Steve Mercer has revealed that Isle of Man TT fatal crash victim Daley Mathison helped to save his life following his own accident in 2018.

Mercer was struck head-on by an official course vehicle after being instructed to make his way back to the Grandstand against the racing direction of the Mountain Course last year.

The incident happened in qualifying after the race was red-flagged when Manxman Dan Kneen was killed in a separate crash.

Mercer suffered life-threatening injuries and is still recovering from the horror accident over one year on.

In Monday’s Superbike TT, 27-year-old Mathison tragically lost his life after coming off at Snugborough on lap three between Braddan and Union Mills.

Mercer later revealed that the Stockton-on-Tees rider had been instrumental in saving his life moments after he was hit by a TT course car.

Writing on Twitter, he said: ‘He massively help save my life. He was first over the fence and undone my helmet strap as it was strangling me and also help stop me bleeding to death as when the car hit me it pretty well took my leg off. I’ll be forever grateful for what he done. Thank you Daley. RIP’.