TT 2019: Superbike race confirmed as part of bumper Monday schedule

A packed race and qualifying schedule has been announced for Monday as the organisers attempt to make up for lost time at the Isle of Man TT.

The RST Superbike race and the first Locate.im Sidecar and Monster Energy Supersport races are scheduled, along with qualifying sessions for Lightweight, and TT Zero machines.

A qualifying session finally went ahead on Sunday afternoon for the first time since last Tuesday, although it was only the third practice session of the 2019 TT that has been successfully completed.

Monday’s bumper schedule is as follows:

09:15 – Mountain Road closes

10:00 – Rest of the course closes

10:45 – RST Superbike Race

13:00 – Locate.im Sidecar TT Race 1

15:00 – Lightweight qualifying

15:55 – TT Zero qualifying

16:50 – All roads open (except Mountain)

18:00 – All roads closed

18:30 – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race

21:15 – Course opens