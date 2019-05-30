TT 2019: Superbike race confirmed for Sunday in schedule revamp

The RST Superbike TT race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed.
The first Locate.im Sidecar race is also due to take place on Sunday afternoon to allow the organisers additional time on Saturday to run extra practice.
The decision comes following the cancellation of a series of qualifying sessions on the Isle of Man this week due to poor weather.
The revised schedule for the weekend is as follows:
SATURDAY 1st JUNE 2019
10.15: Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow closed
10.30: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed
11.00: Rest of the TT Course closed
11.40: Superbike/ Superstock/ Supersport/ Newcomers (except Lightweight)
13.10: Sidecar qualifying
14.50: Supersport/ Lightweight/ All Newcomers
15.45: Sidecar qualifying (1 lap)
16.10: Superbike/ Superstock (1 lap)
16.30: TT Zero (1 lap)
17.30: Roads open except Mountain section
18.30: All roads open around the Course
SUNDAY 2ND JUNE
12.00: Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow closed
12.15: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed
12.45: Rest of the TT course closed
13.30: RST Superbike Race
15.50: Locate.im Sidecar TT Race
17.30: Roads open except Mountain section
18.30: All Roads open