TT 2019: Superbike race confirmed for Sunday in schedule revamp

The RST Superbike TT race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed.

The first Locate.im Sidecar race is also due to take place on Sunday afternoon to allow the organisers additional time on Saturday to run extra practice.

The decision comes following the cancellation of a series of qualifying sessions on the Isle of Man this week due to poor weather.

The revised schedule for the weekend is as follows:

SATURDAY 1st JUNE 2019

10.15: Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow closed

10.30: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed

11.00: Rest of the TT Course closed

11.40: Superbike/ Superstock/ Supersport/ Newcomers (except Lightweight)

13.10: Sidecar qualifying

14.50: Supersport/ Lightweight/ All Newcomers

15.45: Sidecar qualifying (1 lap)

16.10: Superbike/ Superstock (1 lap)

16.30: TT Zero (1 lap)

17.30: Roads open except Mountain section

18.30: All roads open around the Course

SUNDAY 2ND JUNE

12.00: Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow closed

12.15: Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa closed

12.45: Rest of the TT course closed

13.30: RST Superbike Race

15.50: Locate.im Sidecar TT Race

17.30: Roads open except Mountain section

18.30: All Roads open