TT 2019: Superbike race stopped after red flag incident, Peter Hickman declared winner

The RST Superbike race has been red flagged at the Isle of Man TT following an incident on lap three.

Smiths Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman, who was holding a slender lead at the time of the incident by around 0.6 seconds over Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki), has been declared the winner from the Bradford rider based on positions at the end of the second lap. It is Hickman’s third TT success after he won the Superstock and Senior races in 2018.

The British Superbike contender had pulled a gap of 1.7 seconds over Harrison as they pitted for the pit stops at the end of lap two.

Manxman Conor Cummins took third place on the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda.

The event organisers have confirmed that the incident occurred at Snugborough, which is on the run from Braddan to Union Mills.

No further official updates have been provided.

More to follow.