TT 2019: Terrific treble for unstoppable Peter Hickman after dominant Superstock triumph

Peter Hickman made it a hat-trick of Isle of Man TT victories with a dominant win in the RL360 Superstock race on Thursday.

The Smiths Racing BMW rider was celebrating his second win in a day after he won the earlier Monster Energy Supersport race. It was the 32-year-old’s fifth career TT triumph.

Hickman, who won the corresponding race last year, led from the off and was never headed throughout the three-lap race, which was held over a reduced distance as the organisers ran a hectic schedule on Thursday following a series of unprecedented cancellations due to bad weather.

Dean Harrison finished as the runner-up on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, 26 seconds behind, while Australia’s David Johnson pipped Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) to the final rostrum place in third by only 0.2 seconds.

It Johnson’s first ever Isle of Man TT podium as he gave the Honda Racing team a much-needed boost after a few years of below-par results. His team-mate, Ian Hutchinson, withdrew from the race.

Hickman said: “I have been so strong in the Superstock class over the last couple of years. BMW make a great bike and the team prepare it really well.

“I don’t feel I have to try so much on the Superstock bike. I had a bit of a buffer on the last two laps and I was kind of cruising around. It was awesome and I was really enjoying myself on the last two laps.”

Hickman set the fastest lap of the race on his opening lap at 132.02mph. The Burton-on-Trent man will now be gunning for a four-timer in Friday's blue riband Dunlop Senior TT.

Conor Cummins finished fifth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda, nine seconds behind Dunlop, with Michael Rutter in sixth on the Bathams BMW.

James Hillier was seventh after he incurred a 30-second penalty for speeding in pit lane on his Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki.

Davey Todd was a fine eighth on the Penz13.com BMW ahead of Jamie Coward (Prez Racing Yamaha), while the top ten was finalised by Gary Johnson on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.

Waterford’s Brian McCormack took 11th on his BMW from Supersport race winner Lee Johnston (Ashcourt BMW).

Paul Jordan was 14th on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki behind Sam West.

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson finished 16th and Michael Sweeney was 18th.