TT 2019: This is what it's all about, says returning John McGuinness

Morecambe’s John McGuinness made his competitive return to the Isle of Man TT on Sunday.

The 23-time winner was ruled out of the event in 2017 and again last year following a crash at the North West 200.

Morecambe's John McGuinness on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda in Sunday's Supersport practice session.

McGuinness completed two parade laps on the Norton at the event in 2018, but the 47-year-old made his TT return proper and admitted he was nervous before setting off down Glencrutchery Road.

“I am a little bit nervous,” he said.

“This place is like a disease that just won’t let you go and the anticipation before you get out there on the bike is always the same.

“This is what it is all about. I have worked it out that between racing and practice I’ve ridden about 50,000 miles around this course. I just want to get out there and ride.”

He completed his first lap on Sunday on the new Norton Superlight machine before switching to the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

McGuinness has renewed his association with Clive Padgett’s team after sealing a late deal to join Conor Cummins and Davey Todd in the Supersport class.

He did three laps on the CBR600RR, setting a fastest speed of 119.873mph to finish 13th quickest.

“I rode for Clive up until 2014 and we had a lot of success together before racing politics saw us go our separate ways,” McGuinness said.

“I have a lot of respect for Clive and his team and with another machine I can make full use of all the practice time there is.”

McGuinness will also race the SG8 Norton Superbike in the Superbike and Senior races and is set to get out on the machine during Tuesday evening’s practice session.

The Norton will run the 1000cc V4 Aprilia engine that has been used previously after TT bosses refused to provide dispensation to run Norton’s own 1200cc motor.

McGuinness rode the bike at the rain-hit North West 200, finishing 11th on the damp roads.