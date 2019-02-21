TT 2019: Top 30 road racers in the '130mph Club'

The elite 130mph Club has grown considerably since Guy Martin first broke the through the magical barrier officially at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2006.

A year later John McGuinness – who had clocked a 130mph lap in practice at the Ulster Grand Prix in ’06 – powered to the first 130mph lap at the Isle of Man TT as he won the Senior race to put the icing on the cake of the Centenary meeting.

Lap speeds have risen steadily ever since, with Peter Hickman raising the bar to a blistering 135.452mph as he won the Senior TT last year on the Smiths BMW, while Dean Harrison is the current lap record holder at Dundrod, clocking 134.614mph in 2017.

Beyond the reach of most road racers barring those at the very pinnacle of the sport not long ago, 130mph laps are now becoming more common at the TT and Ulster Grand Prix – the two fastest road racing courses in the world.

Top 30 riders in the ‘130mph Club’

1. Peter Hickman (BMW) 135.452mph (TT 2018)

Peter Hickman is currently the fastest road racer in the world after raising the record to 135.452mph on his way to victory in the 2018 Senior TT.

2. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 134.918mph (TT 2018)

3. Dan Kneen (BMW) 134.541mph (Ulster GP 2017)

4. Bruce Anstey (Honda) 134.396mph (Ulster GP 2017)

5. Conor Cummins (Honda) 134.183mph (Ulster GP 2017)

6. Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 134.089mph (Ulster GP 2016)

7. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 133.979mph (Ulster GP 2016)

8. Guy Martin (BMW) 133.527mph (Ulster GP 2010)

9. Keith Amor (BMW) 133.435mph (Ulster GP 2010)

10. Cameron Donald (Suzuki) 133.401mph (Ulster GP 2010)

11. Gary Johnson (Honda) 133.129mph (Ulster GP 2009)

12. Lee Johnston (BMW) 132.945mph (Ulster GP 2015)

13. William Dunlop (Suzuki) 132.745mph (Dundrod 150 2014)

14. John McGuinness (Honda) 132.701mph (TT 2015)

15. Davey Todd (Suzuki) 132.605mph (Ulster GP 2018)

16. James Hillier (Kawasaki) 132.414mph (TT 2015)

17. Ryan Farquhar (Kawasaki) 132.402mph (Dundrod 150 2009)

18. Derek Sheils (Suzuki) 132.041mph (Ulster GP 2017)

19. Josh Brookes (Norton) 131.745mph (TT 2018)

20. Michael Rutter (BMW) 131.709mph (TT 2017)

21. David Johnson (BMW) 131.595mph (TT 2015)

22. Steve Mercer (Kawasaki) 131.432mph (Ulster GP 2016)

23. Paul Jordan (Kawasaki) 131.148mph (Ulster GP 2018)

24. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 131.072mph (Dundrod 150 2015)

25. Ian Lougher (Kawasaki) 130.873mph (Ulster GP 2012)

26. Jamie Coward (BMW) 130.756mph (Ulster GP 2017)

27. Sam West (BMW) 130.742mph (Ulster GP 2017)

28. Martin Jessopp (BMW) 130.741mph (TT 2018)

29. Jamie Hamilton (Kawasaki) 130.596mph (Ulster GP 2013)

30. Ray Porter (Honda) 130.510mph (Ulster GP 2006)