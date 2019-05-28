TT 2019: Tuesday's qualifying schedule

Qualifying is set to resume at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening after heavy rain forced the cancellation of Monday’s session.

The Superbike machines are due to take to the Mountain Course for the first time, with outright lap record holder Peter Hickman set to have his first laps of the 2019 event after missing Sunday’s session due to his British Superbike commitments.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison headed the leader-board in the opening session of the 2019 event on Sunday afternoon in the Supersport class, clocking the fastest lap of 126.09mph on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Qualifying schedule, Tuesday, May 28

16:45 – Mountain Road closes

18:00 – Rest of course closes

18:20 – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers

20:00 – Session ends

20:05 – Sidecar qualifying

20:50 – Session ends

21:30 – Roads open (except Mountain road)

22:30 – All roads open