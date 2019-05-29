TT 2019: Wednesday's qualifying session cancelled due to weather, extra session planned for Thursday

Tonight’s Isle of Man TT qualifying session has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

An amended schedule provides for an extra session tomorrow, subject to the weather.

Two practice sessions have been held so far on Sunday and Wednesday, with the Superbike machines having their first run out around the Mountain Course yesterday evening in dry but cold and windy conditions.

The latest cancellation raises the prospect of additional practice on Saturday and possible racing on Sunday.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: “This evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to poor conditions on the TT Mountain Course. Lots of rain and low cloud and mist.

“Dependent on weather conditions tomorrow, we will have a qualifying session on Thursday afternoon as per the schedule.”

The schedule for Thursday, May 30, is now as follows:

11:15: Mountain Road closed

12:30: All roads closed

13:00: Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers Qualifying

15:00: Sidecar Qualifying

16:30: Roads open except the Mountain Road

18:00: All roads closed

18:20: Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers Qualifying

19:35: TT Zero Qualifying

19:55: Sidecar Qualifying

21:30: Roads open except the Mountain Road

22:30: All roads open