TT 2019: Wednesday's qualifying session cancelled due to weather, prospect of Sunday racing

Tonight’s Isle of Man TT qualifying session has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

An amended schedule is due to be announced shortly.

Two practice sessions have been held so far on Sunday and Wednesday, with the Superbike machines having their first run out around the Mountain Course yesterday evening in dry but cold and windy conditions.

The latest cancellation raises the prospect of additional practice on Saturday and possible racing on Sunday.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: “This evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to poor conditions on the TT Mountain Course. Lots of rain and low cloud and mist.

“Dependent on weather conditions tomorrow, we will have a qualifying session on Thursday afternoon as per the schedule.”

More to follow