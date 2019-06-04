TT 2019: Wednesday’s race schedule delayed by two hours

Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT race schedule has been delayed by two hours due to poor weather.
Tuesday’s action was cancelled due to unsuitable conditions, with the Superstock race switched to Thursday.
A new race schedule for Wednesday will be announced at 9am.
The current course closure times are as follows:
11.15: Mountain Road section closed Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow:
11.30: Mountain Road section closed Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa
12.00: Rest of the Course closed
The race schedule for Thursday, June 6 is as follows:
10:45 Mountain road closes
11:30 Rest of Course closes
12:15 RL360 Superstock TT Race
14:10 Sidecar qualifying
15:00 SES TT Zero Race
15:45 Senior qualifying
16:55 Roads open (except Mountain Road)