TT 2019: Wednesday’s race schedule delayed by two hours

Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT race schedule has been delayed by two hours due to poor weather.

Tuesday’s action was cancelled due to unsuitable conditions, with the Superstock race switched to Thursday.

A new race schedule for Wednesday will be announced at 9am.

The current course closure times are as follows:

11.15: Mountain Road section closed Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow:

11.30: Mountain Road section closed Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa

12.00: Rest of the Course closed

The race schedule for Thursday, June 6 is as follows:

10:45 Mountain road closes

11:30 Rest of Course closes

12:15 RL360 Superstock TT Race

14:10 Sidecar qualifying

15:00 SES TT Zero Race

15:45 Senior qualifying

16:55 Roads open (except Mountain Road)