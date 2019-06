TT 2019: Wednesday’s race schedule delayed, provisional start time of 2.15pm for Supersport race

Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT race schedule has been delayed due to poor weather.

An initial two-hour delay was announced on Wednesday morning, followed by a further half-hour delay.

The RL360 Superstock race has been moved to Thursday, when Peter Hickman will be bidding for a repeat of his victory in 2018.

With rain falling at various parts of the TT course and low cloud, another one-hour delay has been called.

The second Monster Energy Supersport TT race now has a provisional start time of 2.15pm.

Roads remain closed around the course.

Wednesday's revised schedule is as follows:

14.15 - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

16.00 - TT Zero Qualifying

17.00 - Roads Open (except Mountain)

18.00 - All Roads Closed

18.30 Bennetts Lightweight TT Race (4 laps)

20.10 - Sidecar Qualifying (1 lap)

20.30 - Superbike/Superstock Qualifying (1 lap)

21.30- Roads Open (except Mountain)

22.30 - All Roads Open