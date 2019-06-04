TT 2019: Wednesday’s Supersport race POSTPONED

Wednesday’s scheduled Monster Energy Supersport race 2 has been postponed until Thursday.

Due to poor weather, an initial two-hour delay was announced on Wednesday morning, followed by a further half-hour delay.

Monday's Supersport race winner Lee Johnston (left) and Dean Harrison.

With rain falling at various parts of the TT course and low cloud, another one-hour delay was called.

In a further announcement, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson set a new start time of 3pm the second d Supersport race, which was due to be held over the reduced distance of three laps, with compulsory pit stops after lap one.

However, the organisers conceded defeat in their efforts to run the race against the backdrop of an already backed up schedule.

It is now hoped to run the race on Thursday evening, with the Superstock race also scheduled on Thursday.

The Lightweight TT is scheduled to go ahead at 6.30pm over a reduced distance of three laps on Wednesday evening.