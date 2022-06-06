TT 2022: Michael Dunlop clinches famous 20th victory in opening Supersport race | New129mph lap record for Northern Ireland rider on last lap

Michael Dunlop pulled out all the stops to clinch a famous 20th Isle of Man TT victory in the opening Supersport race on Monday.

By Kyle White
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:49 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:51 am

The Northern Ireland rider was locked in battle with Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) throughout a thrilling three-lap race, but Dunlop produced a blistering final lap on his MD Racing to edge out his English rival by 5.6s after shattering his 2018 lap record with a speed of 129.47mph.

Dunlop is now one of only three riders to reach 20 wins or more at the TT, with his uncle Joey leading the way on 26 victories, while John McGuinness has 23.

Saturday's Superbike race winner Peter Hickman claimed a rostrum on the PHR/Trooper Beer Triumph, 29.4s behind Harrison, with Lee Johnston in fourth on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, 3.5s further behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Michael Dunlop won Monday's opening Supersport race on his MD Racing Yamaha and set a new lap record at 129.45mph.

More to follow.

Michael DunlopNorthern IrelandDean Harrison