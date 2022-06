The race will now take place on Thursday over four laps, starting at 12.30pm. Roads will close from 11.30am, reopening no later than 5pm.

The Supertwin race went ahead on Wednesday, which was won by Peter Hickman for his third victory of TT 2022, with Northern Ireland riders Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan completing the top three.

Michael Dunlop, winner of the first Supersport race on Monday, retired on the last lap of the Supertwin encounter as he battled for the lead with Hickman.