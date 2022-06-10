TT 2022: Second Sidecar race stopped after red flag incident on lap two | Senior TT set to go ahead as new start time announced

An update from the organisers said the incident happened between the bottom of Bray Hill and Selborne Drive at Ago's Leap. No further information has been provided.

Nottingham brothers Ben and Tom Birchall were leading at the time from Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, with Manx crew Ryan and Callum Crowe in third.

Earlier, the second Monster Energy Supersport race was run over two laps, with Michael Dunlop holding off Peter Hickman for his 21st TT victory and a record ninth success in the class.

Friday's Sidecar race at the Isle of Man TT has been red-flagged.

The blue riband Milwaukee Senior TT, scheduled for 2.15pm over four laps, was moved to a 4pm start time.

More to follow.