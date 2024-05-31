Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd set his fastest ever lap of the Isle of Man TT course to lead the Superbike times during Friday’s afternoon qualifying session.

Todd’s quickest official lap is 132.982mph but the Milwaukee BMW rider clocked a speed of 133.942mph on the M1000RR from a standing start.

The 28-year-old’s second lap was slower at 130.253mph as he topped the times by 0.687s from Peter Hickman (Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW), who did 133.851mph, also from a standing start.

Michael Dunlop was third fastest on the Hawk Racing Honda, clocking 132.728mph on his second lap, while Dean Harrison made a big step forward on the Honda Racing UK machine to go fourth fastest with a speed of 132.134mph.

Josh Brookes – timed at 205mph through the speed trap at Sulby straight – was fifth on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW at 131.509mph ahead of Honda’s John McGuinness (130.152mph).

David Johnson (Platinum Club Kawasaki) and Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) were the top eight, lapping at 129.335mph and 129.065mph respectively.

Dunlop led the Superstock times with the fastest lap of the week in the class on his MD Racing Honda at 132.135mph, 6.5s ahead of Harrison (131.293mph) and Craig Neve on the Bathams Honda (129.448mph).

Jamie Coward was fourth fastest on the KTS Racing Honda at 129.388mph with Mike Browne in fifth on the In Competition Aprilia (129.171mph).

An evening contingency qualifying session will take place on Friday after Thursday’s session was lost following a road traffic accident on the Mountain Road.

Practice was also cancelled on Tuesday due to wet weather.