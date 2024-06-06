Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disappointed Michael Dunlop said he was unable to challenge BMW rivals Davey Todd and Peter Hickman in Thursday’s RL360 Superstock TT race because his Honda Superstock machine ‘just doesn’t have it’.

Dunlop became the most successful rider in history at the event when he chalked up a 27th victory in Wednesday’s first Supertwin race after equalling his uncle Joey’s record in Saturday’s Supersport opener.

However, the 35-year-old had to settle for third place in the three-lap Superstock race on the Isle of Man, when he finished almost 20 seconds behind maiden race winner Todd.

Dunlop – the leading Honda rider in the race – said: “The bike just doesn’t have it. It just felt that we’re lacking something obviously and as I said to the boys, with the factory support that they have they’re getting better engines and more power out of the engines.

Michael Dunlop at Union Mills on his MD Racing Honda in Thursday's RL360 Superstock race

“It just felt like I struggled there. I caught a couple of boys and got caught a wee bit on track but they’re running hard and to be running that fast, I need to be on the best in the game.

“We just struggled a little bit with set-up, we have done all week – it’s a bike we’ve struggled on for varying reasons but obviously to be the first Honda in here we’ve made a good job with the team.

“We’re just needing that last bit that these [Davey Todd and Peter Hickman] have and realistically I shouldn’t be losing that amount of time over a short space of a race,” added the Ballymoney man.

“I don’t know if we can do anything with it; we can’t get really much more help with the engine and stuff so we just have to keep plugging on and hopefully we can make a change and try and go harder.”

Dunlop, denied an almost certain win in Sunday’s Superbike race until an issue with his visor blew his 25-second lead with two laps to go, said he ‘feels good’ about his prospects in each of the other solo classes.

“It’s a bit disappointing and with these bikes you need to get everything out of them and to get everything out of them, you need to be getting help and that’s the long and short of it,” he said.

“We’re just not getting everything on song which is a bit of a pity because I feel good, I feel good on the big bike and I’m feeling good on everything.”

Thursday’s second Supersport race was called off due to rain showers and a revised schedule has been issued for Friday, when the postponed race will be held over four laps (11:45 BST).

The PE Superstock race will take place at 15:30 BST on Friday over three laps, although the Manx weather could have an impact again with showers forecast in the afternoon.