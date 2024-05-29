Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new docuseries and feature film about the Isle of Man TT entitled The Greatest Race on Earth will be produced by the multi-award-winning team behind Netflix’s Formula 1 hit show Drive To Survive.

Box to Box Films will produce the series alongside Channing Tatum’s Free Association and Brad Pitt’s Plan B after teaming up with Mediawan, one of the leading independent European studios.

The series is expected to air in 2025 and production has commenced, with the TT joining an impressive list of hugely popular series including Full Swing (PGA), Break Point (ATP & WTA), Tour De France: Unchained, and Six Nations: Full Contact – all made by Box To Box Films for Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gay-Rees, co-founder of Box To Box Films and producer on feature films such as Senna and Diego Maradona, said it was a ‘privilege’ to have the chance to tell the story of the legendary TT races.

The Isle of Man TT is set to feature in a new docuseries on Netflix which will be screened in 2025

“It’s a great privilege to be working with these partners on this extremely unique project,” he said.

“The Isle of Man TT is one of the most visceral, exhilarating and unusual events in the motorsport diary.

“We can’t wait to bring this incredible world to new audiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, which has been credited with finally opening up the American market for Formula 1, has been described by McLaren team principal, Zak Brown, as the most important development the sport has seen in recent years.

The TT is now set to benefit from that expertise with Box To Box Films setting the bar as the pre-eminent sports documentary producer.

Hollywood star Tatum travelled to the island to witness first-hand last year’s incredible record-breaking races. The Magic Mike actor not only spent time with a number of teams and riders, but he was also spotted out around the 37.73-mile mile course, meeting fans and gaining further insight into what makes the TT such a standout story.

“We dare anyone to find more awe-inspiring people, or a more breathtakingly vibrant world than the Isle of Man TT Races,” Tatum’s Free Association company said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve always been drawn to characters who push the edge of what’s possible, and this race is their Shangri-La.

“We’re deeply honoured to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to share it with audiences all across the globe.”

Plan B – co-founded in 2001 by Hollywood superstar Pitt – have been behind huge films such as 12 Years a Slave, Selma and Moonlight.