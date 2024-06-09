“To do all this when I’m still carrying an injury… I thought it would be hard but I feel mint.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop capped a historic week at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday with a double in the Supersport and Supertwin races to secure a fabulous four-timer, extending his record tally to a staggering 29 victories.

On a memorable day for Northern Ireland road racing, Englishman Davey Todd won a dramatic Senior TT finale for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team to give founder Hector Neill the victory he craved more than any other.

It was TAS Racing’s first Senior success since Ballymoney’s Adrian Archibald triumphed in 2004 and a remarkable 21st TT victory for the celebrated Ulster outfit around the iconic Mountain Course.

Dunlop, who equalled his uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins after winning the opening Monster Energy Supersport race before setting a new benchmark of 27 victories in the Metzeler Supertwin race, was forced out of the blue riband Milwaukee Senior on the first lap.

Michael Dunlop won the second Supersport and Supertwin races for a four-timer at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday, extending his record haul of victories to 29

It was a bittersweet end to the TT for the 35-year-old, who also suffered bad luck in the RST Superbike race a week earlier when he lost almost a minute due to a visor issue at the beginning of the fourth lap.

Dunlop was leading by 25 seconds on the Hawk Racing Honda with two laps to go when he stopped at the top of Bray Hill to fix the issue.

He eventually finished fourth, but the Ballymoney man was hoping for the chance to make amends in the Senior on Sunday after setting a new Superbike TT lap record at almost 136mph.

However, he was forced out just after the Bungalow, while more drama followed when race leader Peter Hickman crashed out unhurt at Ginger Hall on the FHO Racing BMW.

Davey Todd celebrates his Senior TT victory with the Milwaukee BMW team to give Northern Ireland's TAS Racing outfit a first success in the showpiece race since 2004

Nonetheless, Dunlop returns home as the most successful rider in the 117-year history of the TT following a fourth career quadruple and can bask in the glow of being crowned the new King of the Mountain.

The revered Dunlop dynasty now boasts a collective total of 60 TT wins, including five for Michael’s father Robert.

“The week’s been good to us, we’ve been fast and that’s the main thing,” said Dunlop.

“To do all this when I’m still carrying an injury… I thought it would be hard but I feel mint.”

An overjoyed Todd – now a double TT winner following his maiden triumph in the Superstock race on the Milwaukee BMW – hailed his Senior achievement as ‘something special’.

“That’s something special,” said 28-year-old Todd.

“I got my first win earlier in the week in the Superstock race but to get the Senior TT is unbelievable.

“The bike has been incredible and has never missed a beat all season.