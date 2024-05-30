Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday’s evening qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision to allow the appropriate services to manage the incident.

On Friday, two qualifying sessions will be held after the organisers confirmed they would use the option for an evening contingency session.

Roads will close at 12:30pm and reopen no later than 4:30pm.

Roads around the TT course will then close again from 6pm, reopening no later than 9:30pm.