TT 2024: Tuesday's qualifying scheduled abandoned due to deteriorating weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
The organisers had pressed ahead with the decision to try and run the second night of practice as planned after poor weather including low cloud and rain earlier in the day.
Roads closed around the 37.73-mile course at 6pm but the Superbike and Superstock session did not go ahead as scheduled at 6:30pm.
Reports began to emerge of light rain in the Ballacraine area of the course and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson targeted a new start time of 6:55pm.
However, a sharp shower was reported on the Mountain and the decision to cancel was confirmed at 7:01pm.
Qualifying began on Monday after a four-hour delay due to mist and wet roads following overnight rain.
Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop recorded the fastest lap on his Hawk Racing Honda Superbike at 129.59mph, while Peter Hickman led the Superstock times on the FHO Racing BMW at 129.032mph and topped the Supertwin session on the Swan Yamaha at 118.011mph.
Davey Todd was quickest in the Supersport class on Monday on the Powertoolmate Ducati with a speed of 125.601mph.
Roads are scheduled to close on Wednesday at 6pm for evening practice, with a more favourable forecast for the remainder of the week.
Racing is set to get underway on Saturday with the opening Monster Energy Supersport race.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.