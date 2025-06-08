TT 2025:

Kyle White
Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 8th Jun 2025
The Milwaukee Senior TT was cancelled for only the second time in its 118-year history on Saturday because of strong winds.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision following consultation with several leading competitors who completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop, the record 33-time TT winner, did not participate in the lap.

The Senior race was cancelled for the first time in 2012 due to bad weather.

Other cancellations were due to the World Wars, Foot and Mouth disease in 2001 and the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

