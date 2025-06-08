Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision following consultation with several leading competitors who completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course.
Michael Dunlop, the record 33-time TT winner, did not participate in the lap.
The Senior race was cancelled for the first time in 2012 due to bad weather.
Other cancellations were due to the World Wars, Foot and Mouth disease in 2001 and the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.