Peter Hickman has vowed “we’ll be back” after the 14-time Isle of Man TT winner was discharged from hospital following his crash in qualifying.

Hickman sustained chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries in the spill at Kerrowmoar during the evening qualifying session on Friday, which resulted in a red flag.

The 38-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Noble’s Hospital and has been ruled out of the event.

In an update on social media, Hickman said: “Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!!

Peter Hickman on his 8TEN Racing BMW Superstock machine during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Had a bit of a get off on Friday night… Nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside. Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back.”

Hickman praised his safety equipment for protecting him in the incident and added: “And a massive thanks to the amazing iomttmarshals, the TT medical team, and staff at Nobel’s Hospital.”

Hickman’s team-mate Davey Todd is flying the flag for 8TEN Racing and set the fastest qualifying lap of TT 2025 so far on Saturday at over 133mph on his Superstock machine.