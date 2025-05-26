Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says the weather outlook for practice week is ‘looking much more positive’ from Wednesday onwards following a rain-interrupted opening day at the 2025 festival.

The Newcomers Speed Controlled lap went ahead on Monday but no further action took place after rain began to fall around the Mountain Course.

More wet weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, but a dry and bright day is expected on Wednesday.

In an update, Thompson said the rain on Monday arrived earlier than anticipated but added that the weather was set to improve as the week goes on.

The Isle of Man TT course car at Ballaugh after Monday's opening practice was curtailed. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

“We had to take the decision to cancel the rest of today’s schedule, which was going to be a free practice for all the solos and Sidecars,” he said.

“We gave it a go this morning and obviously we were aware there was going to be a weather front coming in, but we were expecting that weather front to come in slightly later.

“We got the newcomers’ lap out of the way for both solos and Sidecars but unfortunately the rain came in earlier than expected.

“We’ve achieved what we wanted to do today, we’ve obviously got the newcomers laps out of the way so that’s good, and we now look forward to hopefully going on Tuesday evening.

“There is another weather front coming in on Tuesday evening so we’re going to take that as it comes and try to get all the sessions out, but if not we’re looking good for Wednesday, and the rest of the week is looking much more positive,” he added.

“We’ve got a ridge of high pressure coming in on Wednesday for a couple of days, so we’ll try tomorrow but if not, then we’re going to go on Wednesday evening.”

Thompson went on to thank competitors and fans for their perseverance and said the organisers would do their utmost to run through the practice schedule.

“I just want to thank everybody for their patience and obviously this morning we had to close the roads and go through a comprehensive road closure procedure, so I thank everybody for their patience and resilience, and really look forward to working with everybody throughout the rest of the TT,” he said.

“For all the visitors to the island, you’ve come to the best road races in the world so enjoy yourselves and we’ll do the best that we can to put the races on for the rest of the week.”