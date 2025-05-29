The Isle of Man TT organisers say Thursday’s qualifying schedule is in doubt with a final decision expected at 15:00 BST.

A further announcement on Thursday’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT will be made at 16:30 BST following an improvement in the weather.

On Thursday morning, the Clerk of the Course said it was anticipated that “conditions would not be suitable” for any action on the Mountain Course, with a decision by 15:00 BST.

However, in a further update, roads around the course are now scheduled to close as planned.

A statement from the organisers said: “This afternoon’s weather has improved beyond initial forecasts, with conditions around the TT Course – and the outlook for this evening – better than expected.

“As a result, the Clerk of the Course will provide a further update on this evening’s scheduled qualifying session at approximately 16:30.”

Monday’s opening practice session was rained off, with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.

On Tuesday, untimed practice was held, with damp patches around the course following rain showers in the morning and afternoon.