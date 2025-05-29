TT 2025: Further announcement to come on Thursday qualifying after improvement in weather, say organisers

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 15:04 BST

The Isle of Man TT organisers say Thursday’s qualifying schedule is in doubt with a final decision expected at 15:00 BST.

A further announcement on Thursday’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT will be made at 16:30 BST following an improvement in the weather.

On Thursday morning, the Clerk of the Course said it was anticipated that “conditions would not be suitable” for any action on the Mountain Course, with a decision by 15:00 BST.

However, in a further update, roads around the course are now scheduled to close as planned.

A further announcement on Thursday's qualifying schedule at the Isle of Man TT will be made around 16:30 BST following an improvement in the weather. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A statement from the organisers said: “This afternoon’s weather has improved beyond initial forecasts, with conditions around the TT Course – and the outlook for this evening – better than expected.

“As a result, the Clerk of the Course will provide a further update on this evening’s scheduled qualifying session at approximately 16:30.”

Monday’s opening practice session was rained off, with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.

On Tuesday, untimed practice was held, with damp patches around the course following rain showers in the morning and afternoon.

The first qualifying sessions were held on Wednesday, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison leading the Superbike times at 133.069mph – the fastest ever lap on the opening night of TT qualifying.

