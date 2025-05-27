TT 2025: Organisers confirm free practice going ahead on Tuesday after earlier rain
Monday’s session was wiped out by adverse weather, with only the Newcomers Speed Controlled lap going ahead.
An update from the organisers issued at 15:55 BST on Tuesday said: “The wet weather forecast for today has now passed through and conditions around the TT Course are set to improve for the remainder of the day.
“Roads will begin to close, as scheduled, from 16:45.”
The schedule is as follows:
16:45 – Mountain Road closes
18:00 – All roads closed
18:30 – Sidecars (untimed practice)
19:10 – Supersport/Supertwin (untimed practice)
20:15 – Superbike/Superstock (untimed practice)
All roads open by 21:30
