Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 16:18 BST

Free practice at the Isle of Man TT is set to go ahead on Tuesday evening with conditions beginning to improve around the Mountain Course after earlier rain.

Monday’s session was wiped out by adverse weather, with only the Newcomers Speed Controlled lap going ahead.

An update from the organisers issued at 15:55 BST on Tuesday said: “The wet weather forecast for today has now passed through and conditions around the TT Course are set to improve for the remainder of the day.

“Roads will begin to close, as scheduled, from 16:45.”

Free practice is set to go ahead on Tuesday at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)Free practice is set to go ahead on Tuesday at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)
The schedule is as follows:

16:45 – Mountain Road closes

18:00 – All roads closed

18:30 – Sidecars (untimed practice)

19:10 – Supersport/Supertwin (untimed practice)

20:15 – Superbike/Superstock (untimed practice)

All roads open by 21:30

