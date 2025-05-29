TT 2025: Organisers says Thursday's qualifying session in doubt with final dsecision due in afternoon - Clerk of Course 'monitoring weather forecast'

Kyle White

Published 29th May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 12:29 BST

The Isle of Man TT organisers say Thursday’s qualifying schedule is in doubt with a final decision expected at 15:00 BST.

An update in the morning said Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson was “monitoring the weather forecast”.

“The Clerk of the Course is monitoring the weather forecast, however it is anticipated that conditions will not be suitable for qualifying this evening.

“A decision will be made on this at approximately 15:00.”

Wet weather wiped out Monday's scheduled first day of practice at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)Wet weather wiped out Monday's scheduled first day of practice at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)
Monday’s opening practice session was rained off, with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.

On Tuesday, untimed practice was held, with damp patches around the course following rain showers in the morning and afternoon.

The first qualifying sessions were held on Wednesday, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison leading the Superbike times at 133.069mph – the fastest ever lap on the opening night of TT qualifying.

