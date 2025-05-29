TT 2025: Organisers says Thursday's qualifying session in doubt with final dsecision due in afternoon - Clerk of Course 'monitoring weather forecast'
An update in the morning said Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson was “monitoring the weather forecast”.
“The Clerk of the Course is monitoring the weather forecast, however it is anticipated that conditions will not be suitable for qualifying this evening.
“A decision will be made on this at approximately 15:00.”
Monday’s opening practice session was rained off, with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.
On Tuesday, untimed practice was held, with damp patches around the course following rain showers in the morning and afternoon.
The first qualifying sessions were held on Wednesday, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison leading the Superbike times at 133.069mph – the fastest ever lap on the opening night of TT qualifying.
