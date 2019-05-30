TT 2109: Weather hits Thursday practice as problems pile up for race organisers

Thursday evening’s qualifying session has been wiped out by the weather as the problems continue to pile up for the organisers of the Isle of Man TT.

Mist and rain forced the cancellation, which came after an emergency afternoon qualifying session was also lost due to the weather.

Only two sessions have been held so far on Sunday and Tuesday. The Superbike and Sidecar machines have only been out on the Mountain Course for one session so far ahead of Saturday’s planned RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar events.

With practice backed up, it now looks possible that the first races won’t take place until Monday at the earliest.

A revised schedule has been issued for Friday, which is as follows:

11:15: Mountain Road closes

12:30: All Roads Closed

13:00-14:05: Superbike/ Superstock/Supersport/ Newcomers

14:05-14:55: Supersport/ Lightweight/Newcomers

15:00-15:55: Sidecars

16:30: All Roads Open (Except Mountain Road)

18:00: All Roads Close

18:20-19:55: Superbike/ Superstock/Supersport/ Newcomers

19:55-20:40: Sidecars

20:40-21:00: TT Zero

21:30: Roads Open (Except Mountain Road)

22:30: All Roads Open