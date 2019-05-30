TT 2109: Weather hits Thursday practice as problems pile up for race organisers

Thursday evening’s qualifying session has been wiped out by the weather as the problems continue to pile up for the organisers of the Isle of Man TT.
Mist and rain forced the cancellation, which came after an emergency afternoon qualifying session was also lost due to the weather.
Only two sessions have been held so far on Sunday and Tuesday. The Superbike and Sidecar machines have only been out on the Mountain Course for one session so far ahead of Saturday’s planned RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar events.
With practice backed up, it now looks possible that the first races won’t take place until Monday at the earliest.
A revised schedule has been issued for Friday, which is as follows:
11:15: Mountain Road closes
12:30: All Roads Closed
13:00-14:05: Superbike/ Superstock/Supersport/ Newcomers
14:05-14:55: Supersport/ Lightweight/Newcomers
15:00-15:55: Sidecars
16:30: All Roads Open (Except Mountain Road)
18:00: All Roads Close
18:20-19:55: Superbike/ Superstock/Supersport/ Newcomers
19:55-20:40: Sidecars
20:40-21:00: TT Zero
21:30: Roads Open (Except Mountain Road)
22:30: All Roads Open