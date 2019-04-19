Tyco BMW's Keith Farmer hit with six-place grid penalty by British Superbike organisers at Silverstone

Tyco BMW’s Keith Farmer has been hit with a six-place grid penalty for Sunday’s opening Bennetts British Superbike race following an incident during free practice on Friday at Silverstone.

The Ulster rider, who is back in BSB this season after winning the Superstock 1000 crown for the Northern Ireland team in 2018 – his fourth British title – has also received two penalty points after a collision with Tommy Bridewell in FP2.

The ruling by Race Direction stated: ‘#33 (Keith Farmer) drop of 6 grid positions for BSB race 1 and 2 penalty points for causing a collision/crash involving #46 (Tommy Bridewell) at Turn 5 during FP2'.

Clogher man Farmer had set the 10th fastest time in FP2, 0.6s off pacesetter Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha).

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) was second quickest, 0.299s behind his team-mate, with Luke Mossey third on the OMG Suzuki on Friday.

Josh Brookes was fourth fastest on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati V4 ahead of Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW), with Dan Linfoot in sixth on the Santander TAG Yamaha.

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding was seventh on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, 0.495s down on O’Halloran.

Fermanagh’s Josh Elliott, who was second fastest in FP1, was a solid ninth on the OMG Suzuki ahead of fellow Northern Ireland riders Farmer and Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing).

Glenn Irwin was down in 14th on the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki as he strives to find a better set-up with the ZX-10RR.

BSB rookie David Allingham ended day one in 25th position on the EHA Racing Yamaha in FP2.