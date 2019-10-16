Ulster champion Jason Lynn confirms switch to Superbike class in 2020 on ex-Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki

Dominant Ulster Supersport champion Jason Lynn will make the transition to the domestic Superbike class in 2020 on an ex-John Burrows Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Lynn, who wrapped up his fourth Supersport title in succession last month, tested the machine for the first time on Tuesday at Kirkistown as he prepares to make his debut in the class at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co. Down next weekend.

Ulster Supersport champion Jason Lynn tested the ex-Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 for the first time at Kirkistown in Co. Down on Tuesday. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press.

The 23-year-old from Upperlands in Co. Londonderry feels the time is right to take on a new challenge after spending eight years competing in 600cc Supersport machinery at the Irish short circuit meetings.

Lynn, who will ride a 1000cc Suzuki previously raced by Irish and Ulster road racing star Derek Sheils for the Burrows Engineering Racing team, admits he will be on a steep learning curve next season as he adapts to the bigger capacity machine.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead of me but it will be a very steep learning process,” said Lynn.

“I’ve raced against some of the guys on my 600 this year and didn’t embarrass myself, with a fourth and third place finish at the Norman Brown races, so I know I have the ability and speed; we’ll see how it goes when we are on a level pegging with the new bike.”

Looking ahead to the end-of-season Sunflower showpiece, which has attracted entries from top British championship riders Richard Cooper and Christian Iddon, Lynn said the event presented an opportunity to gauge the scale of the task that lies ahead.

“Next week at the Sunflower should give me a good marker as to where we stand,” he said.

“It will also be good to get out there with a few of the BSB lads. I just need to get as much track time as I can to get used to the bike, the extra power and different handling characteristics et cetera, prior to the start of next season’s championship.

“As many bikes are becoming more electronic orientated, swapping the toolbox for a laptop is also something we need to work on. I have a great team behind me so I’m pretty confident that we will be up at the sharp end at some point during next year, fighting for podium finishes and hopefully the odd win.”

Lynn began his career racing mini-motos before progressing to the 125cc category in the Production and GP classes.

He was only 15-years-old when he was handed the chance to step up to the Supersport category by sponsor and businessman Walter Bell, who has played an invaluable role in Lynn’s career ever since.

Meanwhile, the G&S Racing Kawasaki team will return to Bishopscourt for the 42nd Sunflower Trophy meeting next weekend with team manager Tom Fisher, TJ Toms and young Irish prospect Kevin Keyes all in action.

Keyes, from Edenderry in Co. Offaly, has been competing in the British Superstock 600 class this year and started the season with a victory in the first race at Silverstone.

Toms has also been riding in the Superstock 600 class and although only 18-years-old, he has already clinched a podium finish this year at Thruxton and has been a consistent top-five finisher.

Practice and the first races, including the opening Superbike event, get underway next Friday, October 25, followed by the main race programme on Saturday, October 26. Admission is £15 on the Friday and £20 on Saturday, or £25 for admission on both days of the event.