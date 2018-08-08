Ulster GP: Conor Cummins to ride Padgett's Honda RC213V-S at Dundrod

Manx rider Conor Cummins is set to complete a few laps on the Padgett’s Honda RC213V-S machine at Dundrod.

‘Flying Kiwi’ Bruce Anstey gave the MotoGP-based racer its maiden international roads victory in 2017 when he won the feature Ulster Grand Prix Superbike race.

Anstey misses out this year through illness, but Cummins is set to put the exotic Honda through its paces around the 7.4-mile course.

The Ramsey man, third fastest on Wednesday on the Padgett’s Honda Fireblade in Superbike qualifying, said: “We’re out on the Superbike, but we’ll see about the ‘RC’. You never know.”

Noel Johnston, UGP Clerk of the Course, added: “Conor knows his way around Dundrod so he’s sure to be in the mix this week. Dundrod is one of those places where his height isn’t really a factor, as it’s all about how you ride the track and the strength of your bikes, and he’s really strong in both.

“I thought I saw a very big looking screen on the RC213V-S too, so we’ll have to see what happens there. It won last year in Bruce’s hands, but Conor will be on the pace whatever machine he lines up with.”