Ulster GP: Davey Todd released from hospital following Superbike crash

Young English rider Davey Todd has been released from hospital following his crash in the Superbike race at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 22-year-old came off the Burrows Engineering Suzuki at the Deer’s Leap, forcing a red flag.

Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki at Dundrod.

Todd, who finished fourth in the Superstock race, did not suffer any broken bones in the incident.

On Sunday, Burrows Engineering Racing team owner John Burrows told the News Letter: “Davey has been released from hospital today. He’s a lucky boy, because the Deer’s Leap is not somewhere you want to come off.

“We had a worrying time as a team waiting on news to come through about Davey, but thankfully he is okay. He can remember everything about the crash and Davey told me he didn’t do anything different from any other time: he hit his marker and braking point, but when he tipped into the top of the Deer’s Leap, the wind caught him and he couldn’t peel into the corner.

“The main thing is that Davey is fine and our next race with him now will be the last Irish National at Killalane in September. We will maybe try and do a track day at Kirkistown before then but we’ve a bit of a break now as a team.”

English rider Davey Todd with Burrows Engineering Racing team boss John Burrows at the Southern 100 last month.

Racing at Dundrod was abandoned with three races remaining on the programme as a result of inclement weather.