Ulster GP: Dean Harrison leads Superbike times with 132mph lap

Dean Harrison ended the first day of qualifying at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix at the top of the time sheets after a 132mph lap on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

The Bradford man, who was also quickest in the Supersport class, set a time of 3m 22.161s (132.451mph) to take provisional pole by 0.8s from Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW, who lapped at 131.912mph.

Peter Hickman was second fastest in the Superbike class on his Smiths BMW and fastest in the Superstock session.

Harrison won the second Superbike race last year at Dundrod and is the outright lap record holder, lapping at 134.614mph last August on his way to third in the feature Superbike event.

The session was halted for almost two hours following a crash involving Derek McGee from Mullingar and Ballymoney man Seamus Elliott, who are being treated for ‘suspected broken bones’.

Manx rider Conor Cummins was third fastest on the Padgett’s Honda Fireblade (131.745mph) ahead of young prospect Davey Todd, who clocked 129.648mph on the Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki.

Aussie David Johnson was fifth on the Tyco BMW (129.605mph) ahead of Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, who lapped at 129.486mph on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

Hickman led the times in the concurrently run Superstock session with a speed of 131.143mph from Harrison (129.6mph) and Derek McGee (129.248mph), with Todd fourth at 128.655mph. Cummins and Lee Johnston completed the top six.