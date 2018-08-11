Ulster GP: Dean Harrison wins red-flagged Superstock race

Dean Harrison clinched his second MCE Ulster Grand Prix victory after winning Saturday’s red-flagged Superstock race.

With two-thirds race distance completed, the organisers called the result, giving Harrison the win from Peter Hickman (Smiths BMW) after the race was halted at the end of lap four following an incident at Joey’s Windmill.

Harrison set a new Superstock lap record on lap two of 1323.8mph, while Hickman posted a new top speed record at Dundrod of 201mph in the earlier morning warm-up session.

Manx rider Conor Cummins finished third on the Padgett’s Honda Fireblade ahead of Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki, while the top six was completed by Lee Johnston (Honda Racing) and Paul Jordan on the Dafabet Devitt Racing Kawasaki.