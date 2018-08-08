Ulster GP: Derek McGee and Seamus Elliott injured in Dundrod crash

Derek McGee and Seamus Elliott are being treated for ‘suspected broken bones’ following a crash at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Superbike/Superstock session, forcing a delay of almost two hours.

Seamus Elliott from Ballymoney.

McGee, from Mullingar, had been third fastest in the Superstock class at the time on his Kawasaki after lapping at 129.248mph, while Ballymoney man Elliott had lapped at 124.612mph, which left him 19th in the Superstock session.

Earlier in the day, McGee had claimed provisional pole in the Supertwins and Ultra-Lightweight classes.

A statement from the organisers said: ‘As an update on riders from the earlier incident, Seamus Elliott and Derek McGee are being treated for suspected broken bones’.

The session was restarted over 25 minutes, with Dean Harrison topping the times on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki with a lap of 132.451mph.